Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass against Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson (91) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 290.5 -113 2.5 175 12.5 -118

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (315.2 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (139-for-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 60 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has attempted 29 of his 207 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 315.0 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens' defense is 14th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Herbert had 398 yards while completing 60.5% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.

Herbert added four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Herbert has put up 901 passing yards (300.3 per game) and has a 64.7% completion percentage this year (77-of-119) over his last three games, while throwing 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 49 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 16.3 yards per game on the ground.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 51 24.5% 31 471 6 5 17.2% Keenan Allen 53 25.5% 34 369 1 9 31.0% Jared Cook 26 12.5% 17 210 1 4 13.8%

