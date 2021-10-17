Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Justin Herbert has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take on the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
290.5
-113
2.5
175
12.5
-118
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Ravens Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has passed for 1,576 yards (315.2 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (139-for-207), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 60 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has attempted 29 of his 207 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 315.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens' defense is 14th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Herbert had 398 yards while completing 60.5% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
- Herbert added four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Herbert has put up 901 passing yards (300.3 per game) and has a 64.7% completion percentage this year (77-of-119) over his last three games, while throwing 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 49 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 16.3 yards per game on the ground.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
51
24.5%
31
471
6
5
17.2%
Keenan Allen
53
25.5%
34
369
1
9
31.0%
Jared Cook
26
12.5%
17
210
1
4
13.8%
