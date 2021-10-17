October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Justin Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

72.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's team-high 462 receiving yards (92.4 per game) have come on 33 catches (45 targets) including three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his one matchup against the Panthers, Jefferson's 70 receiving yards total is 2.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Jefferson caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Panthers.
  • The Panthers are giving up 184.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 124 yards (17.7 yards per catch).
  • Jefferson has put up 326 yards during his last three games (108.7 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 26 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

45

23.4%

33

462

3

5

31.2%

Adam Thielen

37

19.3%

26

267

4

4

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

28

14.6%

20

233

1

0

0.0%

Tyler Conklin

25

13.0%

19

169

1

3

18.8%

Powered By Data Skrive