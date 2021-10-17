Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina
Oddsmakers have posted player props for Justin Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
72.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's team-high 462 receiving yards (92.4 per game) have come on 33 catches (45 targets) including three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In his one matchup against the Panthers, Jefferson's 70 receiving yards total is 2.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Jefferson caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Panthers.
- The Panthers are giving up 184.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 124 yards (17.7 yards per catch).
- Jefferson has put up 326 yards during his last three games (108.7 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 26 targets.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
45
23.4%
33
462
3
5
31.2%
Adam Thielen
37
19.3%
26
267
4
4
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
28
14.6%
20
233
1
0
0.0%
Tyler Conklin
25
13.0%
19
169
1
3
18.8%
Powered By Data Skrive