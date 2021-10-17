Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Justin Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-2) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 72.5 -117

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's team-high 462 receiving yards (92.4 per game) have come on 33 catches (45 targets) including three touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 31.2% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his one matchup against the Panthers, Jefferson's 70 receiving yards total is 2.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Jefferson caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Panthers.

The Panthers are giving up 184.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded seven catches for 124 yards (17.7 yards per catch).

Jefferson has put up 326 yards during his last three games (108.7 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 26 targets.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 45 23.4% 33 462 3 5 31.2% Adam Thielen 37 19.3% 26 267 4 4 25.0% K.J. Osborn 28 14.6% 20 233 1 0 0.0% Tyler Conklin 25 13.0% 19 169 1 3 18.8%

