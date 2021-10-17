October 17, 2021
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Toney's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

47.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney's 27 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 281 yards (56.2 ypg).
  • Toney has been the target of 27 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
  • Toney (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are giving up 294.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Toney was targeted 13 times and racked up 10 catches for 189 yards (18.9 yards per catch).
  • Toney has collected 283 receiving yards (94.3 per game), hauling in 18 balls on 25 targets in his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

27

14.8%

20

281

0

2

9.5%

Kenny Golladay

29

15.8%

17

282

0

1

4.8%

Sterling Shepard

22

12.0%

18

223

1

4

19.0%

Saquon Barkley

20

10.9%

14

130

1

2

9.5%

