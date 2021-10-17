Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Toney's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 47.5 -114

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney's 27 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 281 yards (56.2 ypg).

Toney has been the target of 27 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.

Toney (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are giving up 294.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Toney was targeted 13 times and racked up 10 catches for 189 yards (18.9 yards per catch).

Toney has collected 283 receiving yards (94.3 per game), hauling in 18 balls on 25 targets in his last three games.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 27 14.8% 20 281 0 2 9.5% Kenny Golladay 29 15.8% 17 282 0 1 4.8% Sterling Shepard 22 12.0% 18 223 1 4 19.0% Saquon Barkley 20 10.9% 14 130 1 2 9.5%

