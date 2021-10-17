Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Toney's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
47.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Rams Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney's 27 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 281 yards (56.2 ypg).
- Toney has been the target of 27 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
- Toney (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are giving up 294.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With six passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Toney was targeted 13 times and racked up 10 catches for 189 yards (18.9 yards per catch).
- Toney has collected 283 receiving yards (94.3 per game), hauling in 18 balls on 25 targets in his last three games.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
27
14.8%
20
281
0
2
9.5%
Kenny Golladay
29
15.8%
17
282
0
1
4.8%
Sterling Shepard
22
12.0%
18
223
1
4
19.0%
Saquon Barkley
20
10.9%
14
130
1
2
9.5%
