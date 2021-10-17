Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II looks as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) inbounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). The contest's point total is 54.5.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

So far this season, 80% of Washington's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.1 points under the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

So far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Kansas City has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per matchup the Football Team surrender.

Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.

The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2) than the Football Team allow per contest (407.8).

Kansas City is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 407.8 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Washington has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Football Team rack up eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs surrender (32.6).

The Football Team collect 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs allow.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.

In three home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Away from home, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more.

The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

