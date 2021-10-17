Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). The contest's point total is 54.5.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 80% of Washington's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 55.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.1 points under the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- So far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Chiefs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Kansas City has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 31 per matchup the Football Team surrender.
- Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.
- The Chiefs rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2) than the Football Team allow per contest (407.8).
- Kansas City is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 407.8 yards.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Washington stats and trends
- Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Football Team have been underdogs by 7 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).
- The Football Team rack up eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs surrender (32.6).
- The Football Team collect 348.2 yards per game, 89.2 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Chiefs allow.
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Chiefs' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Washington is winless against the spread, and 1-2 overall.
- In three home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
- The average total in Football Team home games this season is 43.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
- Away from home, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more.
- The average total in Chiefs away games this season is 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
