Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Hunt's Cleveland Browns (3-2) and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) square off in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 85.5 -117 23.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has rushed for 295 yards (59.0 per game) on 55 carries with five touchdowns.

He's also added 17 catches for 149 yards (29.8 per game).

He has handled 55, or 31.4%, of his team's 175 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.3% of the time while running the ball 54.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Over his two career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 42.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hunt, in two matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.

The Cardinals allow 139.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Cardinals have allowed three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Hunt ran for 61 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.

Hunt added five catches for 28 yards.

During his last three games, Hunt has run for 211 yards on 36 carries (70.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught 13 passes for 119 yards (39.7 ypg).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 55 31.4% 295 5 12 27.9% 5.4 Nick Chubb 90 51.4% 523 4 22 51.2% 5.8 Baker Mayfield 17 9.7% 67 1 2 4.7% 3.9 Anthony Schwartz 1 0.6% 17 0 0 0.0% 17.0

Powered By Data Skrive