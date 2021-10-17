Publish date:
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cleveland vs. Arizona
Kareem Hunt will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Hunt's Cleveland Browns (3-2) and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) square off in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
85.5
-117
23.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Browns vs. Cardinals Odds
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hunt has rushed for 295 yards (59.0 per game) on 55 carries with five touchdowns.
- He's also added 17 catches for 149 yards (29.8 per game).
- He has handled 55, or 31.4%, of his team's 175 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.3% of the time while running the ball 54.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Over his two career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 42.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hunt, in two matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.
- The Cardinals allow 139.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Cardinals have allowed three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Hunt ran for 61 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Hunt added five catches for 28 yards.
- During his last three games, Hunt has run for 211 yards on 36 carries (70.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- Hunt has also caught 13 passes for 119 yards (39.7 ypg).
Hunt's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt
55
31.4%
295
5
12
27.9%
5.4
Nick Chubb
90
51.4%
523
4
22
51.2%
5.8
Baker Mayfield
17
9.7%
67
1
2
4.7%
3.9
Anthony Schwartz
1
0.6%
17
0
0
0.0%
17.0
Powered By Data Skrive