October 17, 2021
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cleveland vs. Arizona

Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Hunt's Cleveland Browns (3-2) and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) square off in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

85.5

-117

23.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has rushed for 295 yards (59.0 per game) on 55 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He's also added 17 catches for 149 yards (29.8 per game).
  • He has handled 55, or 31.4%, of his team's 175 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 45.3% of the time while running the ball 54.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Over his two career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 42.5 rushing yards per game versus the Cardinals, 43.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hunt, in two matchups against the Cardinals, has not run for a TD.
  • The Cardinals allow 139.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Cardinals have allowed three rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Hunt ran for 61 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.1 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Hunt added five catches for 28 yards.
  • During his last three games, Hunt has run for 211 yards on 36 carries (70.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • Hunt has also caught 13 passes for 119 yards (39.7 ypg).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

55

31.4%

295

5

12

27.9%

5.4

Nick Chubb

90

51.4%

523

4

22

51.2%

5.8

Baker Mayfield

17

9.7%

67

1

2

4.7%

3.9

Anthony Schwartz

1

0.6%

17

0

0

0.0%

17.0

