Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Keenan Allen and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) take the field in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 72.5 -117

Chargers vs. Ravens Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has put together a 369-yard season on 34 catches with one touchdown so far. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 73.8 receiving yards.

Allen has been the target of 53 of his team's 208 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 31.0% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Allen has averaged 47.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Ravens, 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen has not caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 315.0 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Allen was targeted nine times and picked up 75 yards on six receptions.

Allen has racked up 161 yards over his last three games (53.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 balls on 32 targets.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 53 25.5% 34 369 1 9 31.0% Mike Williams 51 24.5% 31 471 6 5 17.2% Jared Cook 26 12.5% 17 210 1 4 13.8% Austin Ekeler 25 12.0% 23 194 3 4 13.8%

Powered By Data Skrive