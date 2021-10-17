Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) reaches for the touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Kendrick Bourne's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 6 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has also chipped in with 17 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times, producing 41.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.5% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Bourne has averaged 43 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cowboys are allowing 327.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Bourne was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 26 yards.

Bourne has reeled in 14 passes (16 targets) for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3% Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Nelson Agholor 27 14.1% 16 197 1 4 17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive