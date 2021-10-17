October 17, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) reaches for the touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Kendrick Bourne's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 6 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has also chipped in with 17 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times, producing 41.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.5% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Bourne has averaged 43 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cowboys are allowing 327.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Bourne was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 26 yards.
  • Bourne has reeled in 14 passes (16 targets) for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Nelson Agholor

27

14.1%

16

197

1

4

17.4%

