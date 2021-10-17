Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Before placing any bets on Kendrick Bourne's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 6 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (2-3) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has also chipped in with 17 receptions for 207 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times, producing 41.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.5% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
- The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Bourne has averaged 43 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 6.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Bourne has caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cowboys are allowing 327.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Bourne was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 26 yards.
- Bourne has reeled in 14 passes (16 targets) for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
