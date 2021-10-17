Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (2-3) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 263.5 -113 1.5 -150

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,396 passing yards (279.2 per game) and has a 69.6% completion percentage this year (133-of-191) while throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 41 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 8.2 yards per game.

The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Carolina

Cousins averages 311 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Panthers, 47.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Panthers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 184.6 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Panthers have conceded seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Cousins had 275 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Cousins has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (75-of-110) over his last three games, while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 45 23.4% 33 462 3 5 31.2% Adam Thielen 37 19.3% 26 267 4 4 25.0% K.J. Osborn 28 14.6% 20 233 1 0 0.0%

