Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina
There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (2-3) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
263.5
-113
1.5
-150
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,396 passing yards (279.2 per game) and has a 69.6% completion percentage this year (133-of-191) while throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 41 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 8.2 yards per game.
- The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Cousins has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Cousins averages 311 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Panthers, 47.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Panthers.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 184.6 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Panthers have conceded seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Cousins had 275 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Cousins has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (75-of-110) over his last three games, while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
45
23.4%
33
462
3
5
31.2%
Adam Thielen
37
19.3%
26
267
4
4
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
28
14.6%
20
233
1
0
0.0%
