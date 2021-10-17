October 17, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Kirk Cousins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 6 matchup sees Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (2-3) take on the Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

263.5

-113

1.5

-150

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins leads Minnesota with 1,396 passing yards (279.2 per game) and has a 69.6% completion percentage this year (133-of-191) while throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 41 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 8.2 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Cousins has thrown 16 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Cousins averages 311 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Panthers, 47.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Panthers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 184.6 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Panthers have conceded seven passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Cousins had 275 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Cousins has put up 801 passing yards (267.0 per game) and has a 68.2% completion percentage this year (75-of-110) over his last three games, while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

45

23.4%

33

462

3

5

31.2%

Adam Thielen

37

19.3%

26

267

4

4

25.0%

K.J. Osborn

28

14.6%

20

233

1

0

0.0%

