Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after being inured against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Kyler Murray ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 254.5 -115 1.5 -134 26.5 -120

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has passed for 1,512 yards (302.4 per game) while completing 75.2% of his passes (124-for-165), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 110 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 22.0 yards per game on the ground.

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the ball 47.8% of the time.

Murray has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Murray's 219 passing yards in one matchup against the Browns are 35.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Browns.

This week Murray will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (246.6 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Murray went 22-for-31 (71.0%) for 239 yards with one touchdown pass.

Over his last three games, Murray has put up 823 passing yards (274.3 yards per game) while going 74-for-97 (76.3% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on 59 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 34 20.6% 23 312 4 7 25.0% Christian Kirk 23 13.9% 21 283 2 3 10.7% Rondale Moore 24 14.5% 21 270 1 5 17.9%

Powered By Data Skrive