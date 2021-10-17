Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Bookmakers have installed player props for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
231.5
-114
1.5
-118
69.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has passed for 1,519 yards (303.8 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (112-for-167), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 56 times for 341 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson accounts for 52.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 167 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jackson's 199 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers are 32.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Chargers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- The 226.6 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Jackson put together a 442-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 86.0% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.
- He also added 62 yards on 14 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Jackson has collected 1,045 passing yards (348.3 yards per game) while going 75-for-111 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He has tacked on 148 rushing yards on 28 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
38
22.8%
28
451
5
6
25.0%
Mark Andrews
38
22.8%
29
400
2
5
20.8%
Sammy Watkins
32
19.2%
18
292
0
2
8.3%
