Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player props for Lamar Jackson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 231.5 -114 1.5 -118 69.5 -115

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has passed for 1,519 yards (303.8 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (112-for-167), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 56 times for 341 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson accounts for 52.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 167 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jackson's 199 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers are 32.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Chargers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

The 226.6 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 442-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 86.0% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.

He also added 62 yards on 14 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Over his last three games, Jackson has collected 1,045 passing yards (348.3 yards per game) while going 75-for-111 (67.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on 148 rushing yards on 28 carries, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 38 22.8% 28 451 5 6 25.0% Mark Andrews 38 22.8% 29 400 2 5 20.8% Sammy Watkins 32 19.2% 18 292 0 2 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive