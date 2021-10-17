Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Latavius Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 43.5 -118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has 168 yards on 50 carries (33.6 ypg) this season, with three rushing touchdowns.

He also has two receptions for 13 yards (2.6 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 152 times this season, and he's taken 50 of those attempts (32.9%).

The Ravens have run 52.4% passing plays and 47.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his lone career matchup against the Chargers, Murray finished with 34 rushing yards, 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chargers.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the NFL, allowing 157.6 yards per game.

This year the Chargers have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Murray put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball six times.

He also caught two passes for 13 yards.

Murray has 104 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 31 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 50 32.9% 168 3 9 40.9% 3.4 Lamar Jackson 56 36.8% 341 2 9 40.9% 6.1 Ty'Son Williams 31 20.4% 170 1 4 18.2% 5.5 Devonta Freeman 7 4.6% 42 0 0 0.0% 6.0

Powered By Data Skrive