Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 39.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 252 receiving yards (50.4 per game) lead the Jaguars. He has 20 catches on 31 targets.

Shenault has been the target of 31 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.

Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Shenault totaled 33 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shenault did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Dolphins.

This week Shenault will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.2 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Shenault put together a 58-yard performance against the Titans last week on one catch (58 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.

Shenault has recorded 205 receiving yards (68.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets over his last three outings.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 17.7% 20 252 0 3 17.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 37 21.1% 21 243 2 6 35.3% D.J. Chark 22 12.6% 7 154 2 1 5.9% James Robinson 18 10.3% 14 88 0 1 5.9%

