Publish date:
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
39.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Shenault's 252 receiving yards (50.4 per game) lead the Jaguars. He has 20 catches on 31 targets.
- Shenault has been the target of 31 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.
- Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Shenault totaled 33 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Shenault did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Dolphins.
- This week Shenault will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Shenault put together a 58-yard performance against the Titans last week on one catch (58 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.
- Shenault has recorded 205 receiving yards (68.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets over his last three outings.
Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
31
17.7%
20
252
0
3
17.6%
Marvin Jones Jr.
37
21.1%
21
243
2
6
35.3%
D.J. Chark
22
12.6%
7
154
2
1
5.9%
James Robinson
18
10.3%
14
88
0
1
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive