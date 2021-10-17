October 17, 2021
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Laviska Shenault Jr. will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

39.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's 252 receiving yards (50.4 per game) lead the Jaguars. He has 20 catches on 31 targets.
  • Shenault has been the target of 31 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.
  • Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Shenault totaled 33 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Dolphins, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Dolphins.
  • This week Shenault will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.4 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault put together a 58-yard performance against the Titans last week on one catch (58 yards per reception) while being targeted three times.
  • Shenault has recorded 205 receiving yards (68.3 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets over his last three outings.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

31

17.7%

20

252

0

3

17.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

37

21.1%

21

243

2

6

35.3%

D.J. Chark

22

12.6%

7

154

2

1

5.9%

James Robinson

18

10.3%

14

88

0

1

5.9%

