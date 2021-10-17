Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). The over/under is set at 48.5 for the outing.
Odds for Rams vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of five times.
- New York's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Rams games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- This season, the Rams won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).
- The Rams score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per outing the Giants give up.
- Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.
- The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants give up per matchup (408.6).
- The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.
Giants stats and trends
- Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- New York's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Giants rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams give up.
- When New York puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Giants collect just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow per contest (388.2).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 388.2 yards.
- The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Giants home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
- Rams away games this season average 50.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
