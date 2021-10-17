Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the New York Giants (1-4). The over/under is set at 48.5 for the outing.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 48.5 points three of five times.

New York's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Rams won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Rams score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.8 per outing the Giants give up.

Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.

The Rams average just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants give up per matchup (408.6).

The Rams have five giveaways this season, while the Giants have six takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

Thus far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Giants rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams give up.

When New York puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants collect just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams allow per contest (388.2).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 388.2 yards.

The Giants have five giveaways this season, while the Rams have six takeaways.

Home and road insights

Giants home games this season average 44.3 total points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Rams away games this season average 50.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

