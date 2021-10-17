Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 15.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. An over/under of 67 is set for the contest.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -15.5 67

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have not yet scored more than 67 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

In 80% of Arkansas State's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 67.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.5, is 6.5 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.9 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents score an average of 57.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 65.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up 16.2 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Red Wolves surrender (46.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 405.0 yards per game, 179.0 fewer yards than the 584.0 the Red Wolves give up per contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

So far this season Arkansas State has two wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year the Red Wolves average 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (21.2).

When Arkansas State records more than 21.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Red Wolves average 437.8 yards per game, 63.3 more yards than the 374.5 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

In games that Arkansas State piles up more than 374.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).

Season Stats