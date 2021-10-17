October 17, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (2-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

268.5

-113

1.5

-129

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jones has put up 1,243 passing yards (248.6 per game) while connecting on 135 of 190 passes (71.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has attempted 23 of his 190 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 327.6 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Jones completed 76.7% of his pass attempts for 231 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 776 passing yards (258.7 yards per game) while going 84-for-121 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

