Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (2-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
268.5
-113
1.5
-129
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jones has put up 1,243 passing yards (248.6 per game) while connecting on 135 of 190 passes (71.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per game.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has attempted 23 of his 190 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The 327.6 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Jones completed 76.7% of his pass attempts for 231 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 776 passing yards (258.7 yards per game) while going 84-for-121 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive