Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mac Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (2-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 268.5 -113 1.5 -129

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jones has put up 1,243 passing yards (248.6 per game) while connecting on 135 of 190 passes (71.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per game.

The Patriots have called a pass in 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has attempted 23 of his 190 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 327.6 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Jones completed 76.7% of his pass attempts for 231 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 776 passing yards (258.7 yards per game) while going 84-for-121 (69.4% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive