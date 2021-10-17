Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates with wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) in the end zone after catching a fourth quarter touchdown Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Andrews, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (4-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) take the field in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -117

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' stat line this year shows 29 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 80.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 38 times.

So far this season, 22.8% of the 167 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Andrews has averaged 57 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews has caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chargers are conceding 226.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have given up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Andrews hauled in 11 passes for 147 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.

Andrews has contributed with 323 yards on 21 grabs and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 28 times and averaged 107.7 receiving yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 38 22.8% 29 400 2 5 20.8% Marquise Brown 38 22.8% 28 451 5 6 25.0% Sammy Watkins 32 19.2% 18 292 0 2 8.3% James Proche 9 5.4% 8 118 0 0 0.0%

