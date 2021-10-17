October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) adjusts his face mask before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mark Ingram II for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 6 when Ingram and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds Payout

33.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 212 yards (42.4 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He has handled 68, or 53.1%, of his team's 128 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his only career matchup against the Colts, Ingram put up zero rushing yards, 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 108.4 rushing yards per game, the Colts have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Ingram and the Texans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (one).

Recent Performances

  • Ingram put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times.
  • During his last three games, Ingram has 86 rushing yards on 28 carries (28.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Ingram's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

68

53.1%

212

1

13

72.2%

3.1

David Johnson

18

14.1%

72

0

1

5.6%

4.0

Tyrod Taylor

5

3.9%

55

1

2

11.1%

11.0

Phillip Lindsay

29

22.7%

50

1

2

11.1%

1.7

