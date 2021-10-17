Publish date:
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mark Ingram II for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 6 when Ingram and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
33.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ingram has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 212 yards (42.4 per game), with one touchdown.
- He has handled 68, or 53.1%, of his team's 128 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his only career matchup against the Colts, Ingram put up zero rushing yards, 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ingram did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- Allowing 108.4 rushing yards per game, the Colts have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Ingram and the Texans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (one).
Recent Performances
- Ingram put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times.
- During his last three games, Ingram has 86 rushing yards on 28 carries (28.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
Ingram's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
68
53.1%
212
1
13
72.2%
3.1
David Johnson
18
14.1%
72
0
1
5.6%
4.0
Tyrod Taylor
5
3.9%
55
1
2
11.1%
11.0
Phillip Lindsay
29
22.7%
50
1
2
11.1%
1.7
