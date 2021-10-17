Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) adjusts his face mask before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mark Ingram II for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 6 when Ingram and the Houston Texans (1-4) meet the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 33.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 212 yards (42.4 per game), with one touchdown.

He has handled 68, or 53.1%, of his team's 128 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his only career matchup against the Colts, Ingram put up zero rushing yards, 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Colts.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

Allowing 108.4 rushing yards per game, the Colts have the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Ingram and the Texans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (one).

Recent Performances

Ingram put together a 41-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 16 times.

During his last three games, Ingram has 86 rushing yards on 28 carries (28.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Ingram's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 68 53.1% 212 1 13 72.2% 3.1 David Johnson 18 14.1% 72 0 1 5.6% 4.0 Tyrod Taylor 5 3.9% 55 1 2 11.1% 11.0 Phillip Lindsay 29 22.7% 50 1 2 11.1% 1.7

