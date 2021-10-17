October 17, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates with Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) after catching the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

64.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 451 receiving yards (90.2 per game) are the best mark amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 38 times, and has 28 receptions and five touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 22.8% (38 total) of his team's 167 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 226.6 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is 14th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Brown was targeted 10 times and picked up 125 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Brown has 16 receptions (22 targets) for 269 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 89.7 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

38

22.8%

28

451

5

6

25.0%

Mark Andrews

38

22.8%

29

400

2

5

20.8%

Sammy Watkins

32

19.2%

18

292

0

2

8.3%

James Proche

9

5.4%

8

118

0

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive