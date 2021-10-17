Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates with Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) after catching the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) in Week 6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 64.5 -112

Ravens vs. Chargers Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 451 receiving yards (90.2 per game) are the best mark amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 38 times, and has 28 receptions and five touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 22.8% (38 total) of his team's 167 passing attempts this season.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the ball 47.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 226.6 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is 14th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Brown was targeted 10 times and picked up 125 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Brown has 16 receptions (22 targets) for 269 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 89.7 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 38 22.8% 28 451 5 6 25.0% Mark Andrews 38 22.8% 29 400 2 5 20.8% Sammy Watkins 32 19.2% 18 292 0 2 8.3% James Proche 9 5.4% 8 118 0 0 0.0%

