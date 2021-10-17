October 17, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

55.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has collected 243 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 37 targets.
  • Jones has been the target of 37 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Jones racked up 29 receiving yards in only career matchup, 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The 305.2 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the NFL, giving up 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Jones was targeted six times and recorded one catch for 25 yards (25 yards per reception).
  • Jones has reeled in 10 passes (on 17 targets) for 111 yards (37.0 per game) in his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

37

21.1%

21

243

2

6

35.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

31

17.7%

20

252

0

3

17.6%

D.J. Chark

22

12.6%

7

154

2

1

5.9%

James Robinson

18

10.3%

14

88

0

1

5.9%

