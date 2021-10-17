Publish date:
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
55.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has collected 243 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 37 targets.
- Jones has been the target of 37 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Jones racked up 29 receiving yards in only career matchup, 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Dolphins.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The 305.2 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the NFL, giving up 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Jones was targeted six times and recorded one catch for 25 yards (25 yards per reception).
- Jones has reeled in 10 passes (on 17 targets) for 111 yards (37.0 per game) in his last three games.
Jones' Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
37
21.1%
21
243
2
6
35.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
31
17.7%
20
252
0
3
17.6%
D.J. Chark
22
12.6%
7
154
2
1
5.9%
James Robinson
18
10.3%
14
88
0
1
5.9%
