Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 9:30 AM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 55.5 -115

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has collected 243 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 21 passes on 37 targets.

Jones has been the target of 37 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 35.3% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Jones racked up 29 receiving yards in only career matchup, 26.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Dolphins.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The 305.2 yards per game the Dolphins are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the NFL, giving up 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Jones was targeted six times and recorded one catch for 25 yards (25 yards per reception).

Jones has reeled in 10 passes (on 17 targets) for 111 yards (37.0 per game) in his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 37 21.1% 21 243 2 6 35.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 17.7% 20 252 0 3 17.6% D.J. Chark 22 12.6% 7 154 2 1 5.9% James Robinson 18 10.3% 14 88 0 1 5.9%

