Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Matthew Stafford and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) square off in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 282.5 -113 2.5 135

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Stafford has racked up 1,587 passing yards (317.4 yards per game) while going 117-for-172 (68% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 14 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per game.

The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has attempted 27 of his 172 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

Stafford's 245.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Giants are 36.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those matchups against the Giants.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 280.4 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Seahawks, Stafford had 365 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Stafford has 988 passing yards (329.3 ypg), completing 67.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4%

Powered By Data Skrive