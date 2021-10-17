Dec 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) defends during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Melvin Gordon III's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 6 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (3-2) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Denver's top rusher, Gordon, has carried the ball 60 times for 282 yards (56.4 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 96 yards (19.2 per game).

He has received 60 of his team's 130 carries this season (46.2%).

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Gordon's 69.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders are 69.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon, in two matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

Gordon will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 134.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders have allowed seven rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Gordon picked up 34 yards on nine carries.

Gordon has 150 yards on 36 carries (50.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also grabbed five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 60 46.2% 282 2 11 37.9% 4.7 Javonte Williams 54 41.5% 247 1 9 31.0% 4.6 Teddy Bridgewater 13 10.0% 57 0 6 20.7% 4.4 Damarea Crockett 3 2.3% 7 0 3 10.3% 2.3

