Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (1-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), losers of five straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the contest. A 47-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 60% of Jacksonville's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to score 34.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 14.2 points under the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 45.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Dolphins have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars surrender (30.4).

The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8), than the Jaguars give up per contest (408.4).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over seven more times (8 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Jaguars rack up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins allow (30.8).

The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (422.2).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.

In three home games this year, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.

Miami has gone over the total twice in three road games this season.

Dolphins away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.