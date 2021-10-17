Publish date:
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Miami Dolphins (1-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5), losers of five straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the contest. A 47-point over/under is set for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points just two times this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Jacksonville's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.
- The two teams combine to score 34.4 points per game, 12.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 14.2 points under the 61.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 45.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Dolphins have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins put up 14.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Jaguars surrender (30.4).
- The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8), than the Jaguars give up per contest (408.4).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over seven more times (8 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (1) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Jaguars.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Jaguars have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year the Jaguars rack up 12.2 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Dolphins allow (30.8).
- The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (422.2).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.
- In three home games this year, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.
- Miami has gone over the total twice in three road games this season.
- Dolphins away games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.