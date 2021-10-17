Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
64.5
-115
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittman's team-leading 368 receiving yards (73.6 per game) have come via 29 receptions (43 targets), and he has one touchdown.
- Pittman has been the target of 43 of his team's 178 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Pittman's 32.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Texans are 32.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Texans, Pittman has not had a TD catch.
- The 267.2 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Texans have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Pittman was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 89 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Pittman's 18 receptions (27 targets) have netted him 216 yards (72.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
43
24.2%
29
368
1
6
27.3%
Zach Pascal
28
15.7%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Jonathan Taylor
16
9.0%
14
197
1
1
4.5%
Nyheim Hines
19
10.7%
14
124
0
0
0.0%
