Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 64.5 -115

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's team-leading 368 receiving yards (73.6 per game) have come via 29 receptions (43 targets), and he has one touchdown.

Pittman has been the target of 43 of his team's 178 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Pittman's 32.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Texans are 32.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Texans, Pittman has not had a TD catch.

The 267.2 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Pittman was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 89 yards and scored one touchdown.

Pittman's 18 receptions (27 targets) have netted him 216 yards (72.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5% Nyheim Hines 19 10.7% 14 124 0 0 0.0%

