October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:
Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) meet the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

64.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's team-leading 368 receiving yards (73.6 per game) have come via 29 receptions (43 targets), and he has one touchdown.
  • Pittman has been the target of 43 of his team's 178 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 27.3% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pittman's 32.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Texans are 32.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Texans, Pittman has not had a TD catch.
  • The 267.2 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have surrendered seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Pittman was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 89 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Pittman's 18 receptions (27 targets) have netted him 216 yards (72.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

43

24.2%

29

368

1

6

27.3%

Zach Pascal

28

15.7%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Jonathan Taylor

16

9.0%

14

197

1

1

4.5%

Nyheim Hines

19

10.7%

14

124

0

0

0.0%

