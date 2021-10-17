Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner (right) tackles Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4) are a heavy 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The point total for the game is set at 54.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Middle Tennessee -14.5 54

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in three of five games this season.

UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 10.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.3 more than the 54 total in this contest.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in six games this year.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 27.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Huskies surrender per matchup (35.0).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5), than the Huskies give up per matchup (433.0).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (10).

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 14.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

UConn's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Huskies average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).

The Huskies rack up 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per matchup (435.0).

The Huskies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 17 takeaways .

