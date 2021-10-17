Publish date:
Middle Tennessee vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4) are a heavy 14.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The point total for the game is set at 54.
Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Middle Tennessee
-14.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in three of five games this season.
- UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.
- Friday's total is 10.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 66.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.3 more than the 54 total in this contest.
- The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 4.8 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Blue Raiders rack up 27.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Huskies surrender per matchup (35.0).
- When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Blue Raiders average 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5), than the Huskies give up per matchup (433.0).
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Huskies have forced (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- In UConn's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 14.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- UConn's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Huskies average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).
- The Huskies rack up 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per matchup (435.0).
- The Huskies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Middle Tennessee
|Stats
|UConn
27.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.6
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
328.5
Avg. Total Yards
278.8
435.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
7
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
10