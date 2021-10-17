Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki at press conference at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Gesicki, who takes to the field at 9:30 AM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 42.5 -113

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gesicki has caught 22 passes on 34 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown, averaging 45.4 yards per game.

Gesicki has been the target of 34 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season, or 18.0% of the target share.

The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.5% of the time while running the football 33.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Gesicki is averaging 10 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jaguars, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

In two matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are giving up 296.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Gesicki was targeted seven times, totaling 43 yards on four receptions.

Gesicki's stat line over his last three games shows 19 grabs for 186 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 62.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 25 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 34 18.0% 22 227 1 1 7.7% DeVante Parker 32 16.9% 17 242 1 2 15.4% Jaylen Waddle 36 19.0% 27 231 1 3 23.1% Myles Gaskin 26 13.8% 22 131 2 1 7.7%

