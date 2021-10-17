Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville
Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mike Gesicki, who takes to the field at 9:30 AM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (1-4) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
42.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Gesicki has caught 22 passes on 34 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown, averaging 45.4 yards per game.
- Gesicki has been the target of 34 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season, or 18.0% of the target share.
- The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.5% of the time while running the football 33.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Gesicki is averaging 10 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jaguars, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- In two matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars are giving up 296.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Gesicki was targeted seven times, totaling 43 yards on four receptions.
- Gesicki's stat line over his last three games shows 19 grabs for 186 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 62.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 25 times.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
34
18.0%
22
227
1
1
7.7%
DeVante Parker
32
16.9%
17
242
1
2
15.4%
Jaylen Waddle
36
19.0%
27
231
1
3
23.1%
Myles Gaskin
26
13.8%
22
131
2
1
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive