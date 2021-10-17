October 17, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville

Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins running backs Myles Gaskin (37) and Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Myles Gaskin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

46.5

-112

23.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin's team-high 167 rushing yards (33.4 per game) have come on 34 carries.
  • He also has 22 receptions for 131 yards (26.2 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has received 34 of his team's 95 carries this season (35.8%).
  • The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his lone career matchup against them, Gaskin put up 66 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Jaguars.
  • Conceding 121.8 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Gaskin and the Dolphins will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 25 yards (five yards per carry).
  • Gaskin added 10 catches for 74 yards and scored two receiving touchdowns.
  • Gaskin has put up 93 rushing yards on 20 carries (31.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on 13 catches, with two TDs.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

34

35.8%

167

0

3

20.0%

4.9

Malcolm Brown

25

26.3%

91

1

7

46.7%

3.6

Jacoby Brissett

16

16.8%

57

1

3

20.0%

3.6

Salvon Ahmed

14

14.7%

27

0

1

6.7%

1.9

