Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins running backs Myles Gaskin (37) and Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice at Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Myles Gaskin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 46.5 -112 23.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin's team-high 167 rushing yards (33.4 per game) have come on 34 carries.

He also has 22 receptions for 131 yards (26.2 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 34 of his team's 95 carries this season (35.8%).

The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his lone career matchup against them, Gaskin put up 66 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Jaguars.

Conceding 121.8 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Gaskin and the Dolphins will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 25 yards (five yards per carry).

Gaskin added 10 catches for 74 yards and scored two receiving touchdowns.

Gaskin has put up 93 rushing yards on 20 carries (31.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on 13 catches, with two TDs.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 34 35.8% 167 0 3 20.0% 4.9 Malcolm Brown 25 26.3% 91 1 7 46.7% 3.6 Jacoby Brissett 16 16.8% 57 1 3 20.0% 3.6 Salvon Ahmed 14 14.7% 27 0 1 6.7% 1.9

