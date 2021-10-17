Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Miami vs. Jacksonville
There will be player prop bet markets available for Myles Gaskin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET live on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (1-4) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) in Week 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
46.5
-112
23.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Dolphins vs. Jaguars Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin's team-high 167 rushing yards (33.4 per game) have come on 34 carries.
- He also has 22 receptions for 131 yards (26.2 per game) and two TDs.
- He has received 34 of his team's 95 carries this season (35.8%).
- The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his lone career matchup against them, Gaskin put up 66 rushing yards against the Jaguars, 19.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Jaguars.
- Conceding 121.8 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Gaskin and the Dolphins will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Gaskin rushed five times for 25 yards (five yards per carry).
- Gaskin added 10 catches for 74 yards and scored two receiving touchdowns.
- Gaskin has put up 93 rushing yards on 20 carries (31.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on 13 catches, with two TDs.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
34
35.8%
167
0
3
20.0%
4.9
Malcolm Brown
25
26.3%
91
1
7
46.7%
3.6
Jacoby Brissett
16
16.8%
57
1
3
20.0%
3.6
Salvon Ahmed
14
14.7%
27
0
1
6.7%
1.9
