October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the third quarter against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Najee Harris before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

74.5

-113

36.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 78 times for 307 yards (61.4 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 78, or 77.2%, of his team's 101 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks allow 145.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Seahawks have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 122-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 5.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Harris also put up 20 yards on two receptions.
  • Harris has totaled 224 rushing yards on 52 carries (74.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 50.3 receiving yards per game, catching 22 passes for 151 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

78

77.2%

307

2

7

87.5%

3.9

Chase Claypool

2

2.0%

22

0

0

0.0%

11.0

Benny Snell Jr.

8

7.9%

21

0

0

0.0%

2.6

JuJu Smith-Schuster

3

3.0%

9

1

1

12.5%

3.0

