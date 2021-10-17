Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the third quarter against at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Najee Harris before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 74.5 -113 36.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 78 times for 307 yards (61.4 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 78, or 77.2%, of his team's 101 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks allow 145.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

This year the Seahawks have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 122-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 5.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Harris also put up 20 yards on two receptions.

Harris has totaled 224 rushing yards on 52 carries (74.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He's also averaged 50.3 receiving yards per game, catching 22 passes for 151 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 78 77.2% 307 2 7 87.5% 3.9 Chase Claypool 2 2.0% 22 0 0 0.0% 11.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 7.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3 3.0% 9 1 1 12.5% 3.0

Powered By Data Skrive