Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
There will be player prop bets available for Najee Harris before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
74.5
-113
36.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 78 times for 307 yards (61.4 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 28 passes for 198 yards (39.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 78, or 77.2%, of his team's 101 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks allow 145.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Seahawks have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 122-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 5.3 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Harris also put up 20 yards on two receptions.
- Harris has totaled 224 rushing yards on 52 carries (74.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns during his last three games.
- He's also averaged 50.3 receiving yards per game, catching 22 passes for 151 yards.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
78
77.2%
307
2
7
87.5%
3.9
Chase Claypool
2
2.0%
22
0
0
0.0%
11.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
7.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
JuJu Smith-Schuster
3
3.0%
9
1
1
12.5%
3.0
