Publish date:
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington
There will be player prop bet markets available for Patrick Mahomes II before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) meet the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
312.5
-114
2.5
-152
17.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs. Washington Odds
Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mahomes has passed for 1,479 yards (295.8 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.
- Mahomes accounts for 63.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Washington
- In one matchup against the Football Team, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, 312.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Football Team.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 301.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.8 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Mahomes went 33-for-54 (61.1%) for 272 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- He also ran the ball eight times for 61 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry on the ground.
- Mahomes has thrown for 799 yards (266.3 ypg) on 84-of-128 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 17 times for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
51
26.2%
37
516
4
6
21.4%
Travis Kelce
42
21.5%
30
369
4
4
14.3%
Mecole Hardman
30
15.4%
22
199
1
4
14.3%
