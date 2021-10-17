Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (15) talks with a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Patrick Mahomes II before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) meet the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 312.5 -114 2.5 -152 17.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has passed for 1,479 yards (295.8 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.

Mahomes accounts for 63.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Washington

In one matchup against the Football Team, Mahomes threw for zero passing yards, 312.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 301.4 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.8 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Mahomes went 33-for-54 (61.1%) for 272 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

He also ran the ball eight times for 61 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry on the ground.

Mahomes has thrown for 799 yards (266.3 ypg) on 84-of-128 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 17 times for 132 yards, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 51 26.2% 37 516 4 6 21.4% Travis Kelce 42 21.5% 30 369 4 4 14.3% Mecole Hardman 30 15.4% 22 199 1 4 14.3%

