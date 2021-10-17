Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3). A 42.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
- Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.5-point total for this game is 9.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Steelers average 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks allow (25.2).
- The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6), than the Seahawks allow per outing (450.8).
- This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).
- Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.4 points.
- The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.
- Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 361 yards.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (4).
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
- At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or more.
- This season, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- In away games, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Seattle has not hit the over in three road games this year.
- The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
