Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) are 5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3). A 42.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in three of five games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 42.5 points in all five opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.1 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 9.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Steelers average 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks allow (25.2).

The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6), than the Seahawks allow per outing (450.8).

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This season the Seahawks score just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).

Seattle is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.4 points.

The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers give up.

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 361 yards.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or more.

This season, in three home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.7 points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

In away games, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Seattle has not hit the over in three road games this year.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 51.5 points, 9.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.