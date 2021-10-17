Publish date:
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Randall Cobb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Cobb's Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb has reeled in 11 passes (on 14 targets) for 157 yards (31.4 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 8.2% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Cobb's 58 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups with the Bears, Cobb has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The 255.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bears have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Cobb was targeted three times, picking up 30 yards on two receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).
- Cobb has caught seven passes on 10 targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
14
8.2%
11
157
2
3
10.7%
Davante Adams
61
35.9%
42
579
2
7
25.0%
Aaron Jones
19
11.2%
17
132
3
6
21.4%
Allen Lazard
10
5.9%
7
97
0
1
3.6%
