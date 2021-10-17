October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) collide in overtime of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) collide in overtime of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Randall Cobb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Cobb's Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb has reeled in 11 passes (on 14 targets) for 157 yards (31.4 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 8.2% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cobb's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cobb's 58 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups with the Bears, Cobb has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The 255.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bears have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Cobb was targeted three times, picking up 30 yards on two receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).
  • Cobb has caught seven passes on 10 targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

14

8.2%

11

157

2

3

10.7%

Davante Adams

61

35.9%

42

579

2

7

25.0%

Aaron Jones

19

11.2%

17

132

3

6

21.4%

Allen Lazard

10

5.9%

7

97

0

1

3.6%

Powered By Data Skrive