Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) collide in overtime of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Randall Cobb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Cobb's Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has reeled in 11 passes (on 14 targets) for 157 yards (31.4 per game) and two touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 8.2% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cobb's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cobb's 58 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears are 21.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups with the Bears, Cobb has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 255.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears have surrendered eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Cobb was targeted three times, picking up 30 yards on two receptions (averaging 15 yards per grab).

Cobb has caught seven passes on 10 targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 33.0 yards per game.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 14 8.2% 11 157 2 3 10.7% Davante Adams 61 35.9% 42 579 2 7 25.0% Aaron Jones 19 11.2% 17 132 3 6 21.4% Allen Lazard 10 5.9% 7 97 0 1 3.6%

Powered By Data Skrive