Publish date:
Rashard Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cleveland vs. Arizona
Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rashard Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Higgins and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rashard Higgins Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
28.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Browns vs. Cardinals Odds
Rashard Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins' 16 targets have led to 11 receptions for 143 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 11.0% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Higgins collected zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cardinals.
- The 230.6 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Higgins put together a 29-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Higgins has put up 38.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes on 14 targets.
Higgins' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rashard Higgins
16
11.0%
11
143
1
2
14.3%
David Njoku
17
11.7%
14
260
1
2
14.3%
Kareem Hunt
21
14.5%
17
149
0
2
14.3%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
10
6.9%
9
127
0
0
0.0%
Powered By Data Skrive