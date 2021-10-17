Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) punches the ball out of the hands of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 20

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rashard Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Higgins and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rashard Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 28.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Cardinals Odds

Rashard Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins' 16 targets have led to 11 receptions for 143 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 11.0% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Higgins collected zero receiving yards in single career matchup, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Cardinals.

The 230.6 yards per game the Cardinals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Higgins put together a 29-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Higgins has put up 38.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes on 14 targets.

Higgins' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rashard Higgins 16 11.0% 11 143 1 2 14.3% David Njoku 17 11.7% 14 260 1 2 14.3% Kareem Hunt 21 14.5% 17 149 0 2 14.3% Donovan Peoples-Jones 10 6.9% 9 127 0 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive