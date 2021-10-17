Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Robby Anderson will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 42.5 -115

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has 179 receiving yards on 12 receptions (29 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 35.8 yards per game.

Anderson has been the target of 15.8% (29 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.

The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Anderson is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 26.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Anderson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings' defense is fifth in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Anderson was targeted seven times and picked up 30 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Anderson has racked up 84 yards on eight receptions, averaging 28.0 yards per game, on 20 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0% Brandon Zylstra 5 2.7% 5 107 1 1 5.0%

