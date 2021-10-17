Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
Robby Anderson will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
42.5
-115
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has 179 receiving yards on 12 receptions (29 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 35.8 yards per game.
- Anderson has been the target of 15.8% (29 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.
- The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Anderson is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 26.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Anderson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Anderson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings' defense is fifth in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Anderson was targeted seven times and picked up 30 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Anderson has racked up 84 yards on eight receptions, averaging 28.0 yards per game, on 20 targets.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
29
15.8%
12
179
1
1
5.0%
D.J. Moore
50
27.3%
35
440
3
4
20.0%
Christian McCaffrey
17
9.3%
16
163
0
1
5.0%
Brandon Zylstra
5
2.7%
5
107
1
1
5.0%
