October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Robby Anderson will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (3-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

42.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has 179 receiving yards on 12 receptions (29 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 35.8 yards per game.
  • Anderson has been the target of 15.8% (29 total) of his team's 183 passing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Anderson is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Vikings, 26.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Anderson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Anderson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings' defense is fifth in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Anderson was targeted seven times and picked up 30 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Anderson has racked up 84 yards on eight receptions, averaging 28.0 yards per game, on 20 targets.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

29

15.8%

12

179

1

1

5.0%

D.J. Moore

50

27.3%

35

440

3

4

20.0%

Christian McCaffrey

17

9.3%

16

163

0

1

5.0%

Brandon Zylstra

5

2.7%

5

107

1

1

5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive