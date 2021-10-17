October 17, 2021
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before Robert Woods hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Woods and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) take on the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

63.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Woods has put up a 322-yard campaign so far (64.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 balls on 39 targets.
  • So far this season, 22.7% of the 172 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.
  • Woods has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Woods is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
  • Woods, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Woods' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The 280.4 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Woods was targeted 14 times and racked up 12 catches for 150 yards.
  • Woods has hauled in 19 passes (26 targets) for 231 yards (77.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robert Woods

39

22.7%

27

322

2

6

22.2%

Cooper Kupp

56

32.6%

37

523

5

10

37.0%

Van Jefferson

22

12.8%

14

242

2

2

7.4%

DeSean Jackson

13

7.6%

7

215

1

0

0.0%

