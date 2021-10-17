Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before Robert Woods hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Woods and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) take on the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Woods has put up a 322-yard campaign so far (64.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 balls on 39 targets.

So far this season, 22.7% of the 172 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.

Woods has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Woods is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Woods, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Woods' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 280.4 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Woods was targeted 14 times and racked up 12 catches for 150 yards.

Woods has hauled in 19 passes (26 targets) for 231 yards (77.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Woods' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4% DeSean Jackson 13 7.6% 7 215 1 0 0.0%

