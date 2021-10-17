Publish date:
Robert Woods Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Before Robert Woods hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Woods and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) take on the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Robert Woods Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
63.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Robert Woods Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Woods has put up a 322-yard campaign so far (64.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 balls on 39 targets.
- So far this season, 22.7% of the 172 passes thrown by his team have gone Woods' way.
- Woods has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Woods is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
- Woods, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Woods' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The 280.4 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, Woods was targeted 14 times and racked up 12 catches for 150 yards.
- Woods has hauled in 19 passes (26 targets) for 231 yards (77.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.
Woods' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robert Woods
39
22.7%
27
322
2
6
22.2%
Cooper Kupp
56
32.6%
37
523
5
10
37.0%
Van Jefferson
22
12.8%
14
242
2
2
7.4%
DeSean Jackson
13
7.6%
7
215
1
0
0.0%
