Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo
There will be player prop bet markets available for Ryan Tannehill before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (3-2) and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
234.5
-114
1.5
108
16.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Bills Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has passed for 1,251 yards (250.2 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (110-for-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 130 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 173 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In five matchups against the Bills, Tannehill averaged 136.6 passing yards per game, 97.9 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.
- Tannehill threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those outings against the Bills, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills are giving up 188.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Bills have given up five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Tannehill completed 63.6% of his passes for 197 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- Tannehill added three carries for 21 yards, averaging seven yards per attempt in the running game.
- Tannehill has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (62-for-98) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Julio Jones
18
10.3%
12
204
0
2
7.7%
Chester Rogers
20
11.5%
13
179
1
2
7.7%
Jeremy McNichols
23
13.2%
17
160
1
2
7.7%
