Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands the ball to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Ryan Tannehill before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (3-2) and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) hit the field in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 234.5 -114 1.5 108 16.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has passed for 1,251 yards (250.2 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes (110-for-173), with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 130 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 173 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In five matchups against the Bills, Tannehill averaged 136.6 passing yards per game, 97.9 yards below his over/under in Monday's game.

Tannehill threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those outings against the Bills, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills are giving up 188.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Bills have given up five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Tannehill completed 63.6% of his passes for 197 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

Tannehill added three carries for 21 yards, averaging seven yards per attempt in the running game.

Tannehill has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage (62-for-98) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 18 10.3% 12 204 0 2 7.7% Chester Rogers 20 11.5% 13 179 1 2 7.7% Jeremy McNichols 23 13.2% 17 160 1 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive