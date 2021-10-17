Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
There will be player prop bet markets available for Sam Darnold ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
257.5
-114
1.5
-122
11.5
-109
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has passed for 1,366 yards (273.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (120-for-183), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also rushed 22 times for 62 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.
- The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Darnold has attempted 20 of his 183 passes in the red zone, accounting for 42.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Darnold threw for 206 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 51.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Vikings.
- The 263.4 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Darnold completed 56.8% of his passes for 177 yards, while tossing one touchdown with three interceptions.
- Darnold has thrown for 782 passing yards over his last three games (260.7 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage (70-of-110), throwing three touchdown passes with five interceptions.
- He has added 56 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
50
27.3%
35
440
3
4
20.0%
Robby Anderson
29
15.8%
12
179
1
1
5.0%
Christian McCaffrey
17
9.3%
16
163
0
1
5.0%
