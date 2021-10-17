Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) readies for the snap as fans cheer during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Sam Darnold ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 257.5 -114 1.5 -122 11.5 -109

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has passed for 1,366 yards (273.2 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (120-for-183), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also rushed 22 times for 62 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Darnold has attempted 20 of his 183 passes in the red zone, accounting for 42.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Darnold threw for 206 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 51.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Vikings.

The 263.4 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Darnold completed 56.8% of his passes for 177 yards, while tossing one touchdown with three interceptions.

Darnold has thrown for 782 passing yards over his last three games (260.7 per game) and has a 63.6% completion percentage (70-of-110), throwing three touchdown passes with five interceptions.

He has added 56 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0%

