Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Jermaine Braddock (13) catches a pass in front of San Diego State Aztecs safety Patrick McMorris (33) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the San Jose State Spartans (3-4, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-6, 0-0 MWC) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Allegiant Stadium. San Jose State is favored by 3.5 points. The total has been set at 46 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Jose State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -3.5 46

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46 points in three of seven games this season.

In 80% of UNLV's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 46.

Thursday's over/under is 7.1 points higher than the combined 38.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.1 points per game, 12.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53.9, 7.9 points more than Thursday's total of 46.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 11.4 more than the set total in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Spartans score 15.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Rebels surrender (35.0).

San Jose State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.0 points.

The Spartans rack up 116.8 fewer yards per game (334.7) than the Rebels allow per outing (451.5).

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This season the Rebels rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Spartans allow (23.1).

When UNLV puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Rebels rack up 61.3 fewer yards per game (289.7) than the Spartans allow per contest (351.0).

This year the Rebels have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Spartans' takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats