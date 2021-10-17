Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 SMU Mustangs (6-0, 0-0 AAC) are two-touchdown favorites when they host the Tulane Green Wave (1-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The over/under is set at 70 points for the game.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total SMU -14 70

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have combined for 70 points just twice this year.

Tulane's games have gone over 70 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.5, is 3.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 62.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Mustangs and their opponents score an average of 66.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 70 over/under in this game is 6.1 points above the 63.9 average total in Green Wave games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Mustangs have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Mustangs rack up just 0.5 more points per game (40.7) than the Green Wave allow (40.2).

SMU is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 40.2 points.

The Mustangs average 36.8 more yards per game (511.0) than the Green Wave allow per outing (474.2).

In games that SMU totals more than 474.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread twice this year.

The Green Wave have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 14 points or more (in two chances).

Tulane's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 83.3% of its opportunities (five times in six games with a set point total).

The Green Wave put up 10.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Mustangs give up (22.2).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.2 points.

The Green Wave collect only 8.0 more yards per game (398.7) than the Mustangs give up (390.7).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 390.7 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (9).

Season Stats