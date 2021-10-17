Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
82.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 374 receiving yards (74.8 per game) are tops amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 47 times, and has 28 catches and one touchdown.
- Diggs has been the target of 47 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 25.4% of the target share.
- Diggs (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Diggs has averaged 104.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Titans, 22.0 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Titans.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 279.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Diggs was targeted five times and totaled 69 yards on two receptions.
- Diggs' 15 catches have led to 245 yards (81.7 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
Cole Beasley
34
18.4%
26
215
0
6
15.8%
Powered By Data Skrive