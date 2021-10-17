Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 82.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 374 receiving yards (74.8 per game) are tops amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 47 times, and has 28 catches and one touchdown.

Diggs has been the target of 47 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 25.4% of the target share.

Diggs (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Diggs has averaged 104.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Titans, 22.0 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Titans.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 279.2 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Diggs was targeted five times and totaled 69 yards on two receptions.

Diggs' 15 catches have led to 245 yards (81.7 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4% Cole Beasley 34 18.4% 26 215 0 6 15.8%

Powered By Data Skrive