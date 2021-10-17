October 17, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

82.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' 374 receiving yards (74.8 per game) are tops amongst the Bills. He's been targeted 47 times, and has 28 catches and one touchdown.
  • Diggs has been the target of 47 of his team's 185 passing attempts this season, or 25.4% of the target share.
  • Diggs (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Diggs has averaged 104.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Titans, 22.0 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Titans.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 279.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Diggs was targeted five times and totaled 69 yards on two receptions.
  • Diggs' 15 catches have led to 245 yards (81.7 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Cole Beasley

34

18.4%

26

215

0

6

15.8%

