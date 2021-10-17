October 17, 2021
Sterling Shepard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) defends in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Sterling Shepard before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shepard's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sterling Shepard Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

52.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Season Stats

  • Shepard has recorded 223 receiving yards (44.6 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 22 targets.
  • Shepard has been the target of 22 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
  • Shepard has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Shepard's 51 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Rams are 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shepard, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Shepard will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (294.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams' defense is fifth in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Shepard did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cowboys.
  • During his last three games, Shepard's two catches are good enough for 16 yards (5.3 ypg). He's been targeted three times.

Shepard's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Sterling Shepard

22

12.0%

18

223

1

4

19.0%

Kenny Golladay

29

15.8%

17

282

0

1

4.8%

Kadarius Toney

27

14.8%

20

281

0

2

9.5%

Saquon Barkley

20

10.9%

14

130

1

2

9.5%

