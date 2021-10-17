Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) defends in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Sterling Shepard before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shepard's New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sterling Shepard Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 52.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Sterling Shepard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shepard has recorded 223 receiving yards (44.6 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 22 targets.

Shepard has been the target of 22 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.

Shepard has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the ball in 60.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Shepard's 51 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Rams are 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Shepard, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Shepard will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (294.2 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is fifth in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Shepard did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cowboys.

During his last three games, Shepard's two catches are good enough for 16 yards (5.3 ypg). He's been targeted three times.

Shepard's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Sterling Shepard 22 12.0% 18 223 1 4 19.0% Kenny Golladay 29 15.8% 17 282 0 1 4.8% Kadarius Toney 27 14.8% 20 281 0 2 9.5% Saquon Barkley 20 10.9% 14 130 1 2 9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive