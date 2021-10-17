Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 268.5 -114 1.5 -148 24.5 -114

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Heinicke has attempted 16 of his 159 passes in the red zone, accounting for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs are giving up 308.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Heinicke completed 48.8% of his pass attempts for 248 yards with two interceptions.

He added five carries for 40 yards, averaging eight yards per attempt.

Heinicke has thrown for 750 yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's tacked on 104 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 49 29.7% 29 400 3 4 25.0% Adam Humphries 20 12.1% 14 153 0 0 0.0% J.D. McKissic 18 10.9% 13 150 1 0 0.0%

