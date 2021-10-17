Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Bookmakers have posted player prop bets for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-3) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
268.5
-114
1.5
-148
24.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has passed for 1,208 yards (241.6 per game) while completing 64.2% of his passes (102-for-159), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
- Heinicke has attempted 16 of his 159 passes in the red zone, accounting for 42.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs are giving up 308.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Heinicke completed 48.8% of his pass attempts for 248 yards with two interceptions.
- He added five carries for 40 yards, averaging eight yards per attempt.
- Heinicke has thrown for 750 yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's tacked on 104 rushing yards on 18 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 34.7 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
49
29.7%
29
400
3
4
25.0%
Adam Humphries
20
12.1%
14
153
0
0
0.0%
J.D. McKissic
18
10.9%
13
150
1
0
0.0%
