October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas

Author:
Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) rushes during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Before Teddy Bridgewater hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West opponents meet in Week 6 when Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-2) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds PayoutRush YdsRush Yds Payout

247.5

-113

1.5

-137

9.5

-108

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has passed for 1,180 yards (236.0 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes (104-for-149), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's added 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In one matchup against the Raiders, Bridgewater threw for 269 passing yards, 21.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Bridgewater completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 288 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Bridgewater tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 588 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) while going 50-for-79 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's tacked on 37 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

39

22.9%

25

377

1

3

13.0%

Tim Patrick

28

16.5%

22

302

2

5

21.7%

Noah Fant

31

18.2%

21

176

2

5

21.7%

