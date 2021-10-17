Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
Before Teddy Bridgewater hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West opponents meet in Week 6 when Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-2) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
247.5
-113
1.5
-137
9.5
-108
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has passed for 1,180 yards (236.0 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes (104-for-149), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
- He's added 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In one matchup against the Raiders, Bridgewater threw for 269 passing yards, 21.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Raiders.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Bridgewater completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 288 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Bridgewater tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 588 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) while going 50-for-79 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's tacked on 37 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
39
22.9%
25
377
1
3
13.0%
Tim Patrick
28
16.5%
22
302
2
5
21.7%
Noah Fant
31
18.2%
21
176
2
5
21.7%
