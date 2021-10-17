Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) rushes during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Before Teddy Bridgewater hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West opponents meet in Week 6 when Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (3-2) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 247.5 -113 1.5 -137 9.5 -108

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has passed for 1,180 yards (236.0 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes (104-for-149), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

He's added 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In one matchup against the Raiders, Bridgewater threw for 269 passing yards, 21.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Raiders.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Bridgewater completed 63.2% of his pass attempts for 288 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

Bridgewater tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 588 passing yards (196.0 yards per game) while going 50-for-79 (63.3% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He's tacked on 37 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7%

Powered By Data Skrive