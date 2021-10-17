Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Washington vs. Kansas City
Before placing any bets on Terry McLaurin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
79.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Chiefs Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has racked up 29 catches for 400 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 80.0 receiving yards per game.
- McLaurin has been the target of 29.7% (49 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (308.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- McLaurin put together a 46-yard performance against the Saints last week on four catches while being targeted 11 times.
- During his last three games, McLaurin has 231 receiving yards on 14 receptions (31 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 77.0 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
49
29.7%
29
400
3
4
25.0%
Adam Humphries
20
12.1%
14
153
0
0
0.0%
J.D. McKissic
18
10.9%
13
150
1
0
0.0%
Antonio Gibson
13
7.9%
10
119
1
1
6.2%
