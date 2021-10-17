Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) walk off the field after their game against the New Orleans Saints at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Terry McLaurin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (2-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) hit the field in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 79.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Chiefs Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has racked up 29 catches for 400 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times, and averages 80.0 receiving yards per game.

McLaurin has been the target of 29.7% (49 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Kansas City

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (308.6 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

McLaurin put together a 46-yard performance against the Saints last week on four catches while being targeted 11 times.

During his last three games, McLaurin has 231 receiving yards on 14 receptions (31 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 77.0 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 49 29.7% 29 400 3 4 25.0% Adam Humphries 20 12.1% 14 153 0 0 0.0% J.D. McKissic 18 10.9% 13 150 1 0 0.0% Antonio Gibson 13 7.9% 10 119 1 1 6.2%

