Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tim Patrick and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Patrick's Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has 22 receptions (on 28 targets) for 302 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 60.4 yards per game.

Patrick has been the target of 28 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 16.5% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Patrick has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Patrick, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 217.2 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick caught seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Patrick's 15 receptions have turned into 226 yards (75.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7% Melvin Gordon III 13 7.6% 10 96 0 1 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive