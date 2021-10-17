Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Denver vs. Las Vegas
Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tim Patrick and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Patrick's Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
50.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has 22 receptions (on 28 targets) for 302 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 60.4 yards per game.
- Patrick has been the target of 28 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season, or 16.5% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Patrick has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 3.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Patrick, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 217.2 yards per game the Raiders are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Patrick caught seven passes for 89 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three outings, Patrick's 15 receptions have turned into 226 yards (75.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
28
16.5%
22
302
2
5
21.7%
Courtland Sutton
39
22.9%
25
377
1
3
13.0%
Noah Fant
31
18.2%
21
176
2
5
21.7%
Melvin Gordon III
13
7.6%
10
96
0
1
4.3%
