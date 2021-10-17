Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Kansas City vs. Washington
Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
84.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs. Washington Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has racked up 369 yards on 30 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 73.8 yards per game, on 42 targets.
- Kelce has been the target of 21.5% (42 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Kelce collected 111 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Football Team, 26.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team are conceding 301.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team's defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kelce put together a 57-yard performance against the Bills last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Kelce's 17 grabs (on 27 targets) have led to 184 receiving yards (61.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
42
21.5%
30
369
4
4
14.3%
Tyreek Hill
51
26.2%
37
516
4
6
21.4%
Mecole Hardman
30
15.4%
22
199
1
4
14.3%
Byron Pringle
14
7.2%
9
115
2
1
3.6%
