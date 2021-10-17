Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-3) in Week 6 at FedExField.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 84.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has racked up 369 yards on 30 receptions with four touchdowns, averaging 73.8 yards per game, on 42 targets.

Kelce has been the target of 21.5% (42 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Kelce collected 111 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Football Team, 26.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Football Team.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team are conceding 301.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team's defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kelce put together a 57-yard performance against the Bills last week on six catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Kelce's 17 grabs (on 27 targets) have led to 184 receiving yards (61.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 42 21.5% 30 369 4 4 14.3% Tyreek Hill 51 26.2% 37 516 4 6 21.4% Mecole Hardman 30 15.4% 22 199 1 4 14.3% Byron Pringle 14 7.2% 9 115 2 1 3.6%

Powered By Data Skrive