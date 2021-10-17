Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Trevor Lawrence and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 9:30 AM ET on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) play the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 236.5 -115 1.5 112 22.5 -113

Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has passed for 1,146 yards (229.2 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes (104-for-175), with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has added 110 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.

Lawrence accounts for 42.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 175 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 305.2 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Lawrence put together a 273-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Lawrence added 28 yards on seven carries, averaging four yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Lawrence has put up 696 passing yards (232.0 ypg) on 62-of-91 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 31 17.7% 20 252 0 3 17.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 37 21.1% 21 243 2 6 35.3% D.J. Chark 22 12.6% 7 154 2 1 5.9%

