Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Jacksonville vs. Miami
Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Trevor Lawrence and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 9:30 AM ET on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) play the Miami Dolphins (1-4) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
236.5
-115
1.5
112
22.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has passed for 1,146 yards (229.2 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes (104-for-175), with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has added 110 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.
- Lawrence accounts for 42.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 175 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 305.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Lawrence put together a 273-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Lawrence added 28 yards on seven carries, averaging four yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
- Lawrence has put up 696 passing yards (232.0 ypg) on 62-of-91 with two touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 21 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.3 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
31
17.7%
20
252
0
3
17.6%
Marvin Jones Jr.
37
21.1%
21
243
2
6
35.3%
D.J. Chark
22
12.6%
7
154
2
1
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive