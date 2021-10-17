Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
Tyler Boyd will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) hit the field in Week 6 at Ford Field.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
50.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has totaled 283 yards on 27 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 56.6 yards per game, on 35 targets.
- Boyd has been the target of 24.1% (35 total) of his team's 145 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 10 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his one matchup against the Lions, Boyd's 39 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
- The 269.0 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Boyd put together a 24-yard performance against the Packers last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Boyd's over his last three outings stat line reveals 17 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 59.3 yards per game, and was targeted 22 times.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tee Higgins
22
15.2%
15
150
2
3
30.0%
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
Powered By Data Skrive