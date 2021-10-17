Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Boyd will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) hit the field in Week 6 at Ford Field.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 50.5 -117

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has totaled 283 yards on 27 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 56.6 yards per game, on 35 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 24.1% (35 total) of his team's 145 passing attempts this season.

Boyd (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 10 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his one matchup against the Lions, Boyd's 39 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.

The 269.0 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Boyd put together a 24-yard performance against the Packers last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Boyd's over his last three outings stat line reveals 17 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 59.3 yards per game, and was targeted 22 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0% C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0%

