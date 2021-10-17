Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Lockett for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
57.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett's 390 receiving yards (78.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 35 times, and has 25 catches and three touchdowns.
- Lockett has been the target of 35 of his team's 142 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Lockett had 79 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Lockett was targeted 10 times and totaled 57 yards on five receptions.
- Lockett has collected 112 receiving yards (37.3 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive