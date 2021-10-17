October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Lockett for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

57.5

-117

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett's 390 receiving yards (78.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 35 times, and has 25 catches and three touchdowns.
  • Lockett has been the target of 35 of his team's 142 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Lockett had 79 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Lockett was targeted 10 times and totaled 57 yards on five receptions.
  • Lockett has collected 112 receiving yards (37.3 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

35

24.6%

25

390

3

3

23.1%

D.K. Metcalf

38

26.8%

25

383

5

5

38.5%

Freddie Swain

15

10.6%

10

134

2

2

15.4%

Will Dissly

10

7.0%

8

110

0

1

7.7%

