Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Lockett for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 57.5 -117

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's 390 receiving yards (78.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Seahawks. He's been targeted 35 times, and has 25 catches and three touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 35 of his team's 142 passing attempts this season, or 24.6% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Lockett had 79 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Steelers, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Steelers.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 272.0 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Lockett was targeted 10 times and totaled 57 yards on five receptions.

Lockett has collected 112 receiving yards (37.3 per game), reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets during his last three games.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

