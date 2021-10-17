Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) and the Washington Football Team (2-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 80.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Washington Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has reeled in 37 passes and leads his team with 516 receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns. He has been targeted 51 times, and averages 103.2 yards per game.

Hill has been the target of 51 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 26.2% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 21.4% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Hill had 35 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Football Team, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).

Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 301.4 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Hill was targeted 13 times and racked up seven catches for 63 yards.

Hill's stat line in his last three games shows 23 grabs for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 101.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 32 times.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 51 26.2% 37 516 4 6 21.4% Travis Kelce 42 21.5% 30 369 4 4 14.3% Mecole Hardman 30 15.4% 22 199 1 4 14.3% Byron Pringle 14 7.2% 9 115 2 1 3.6%

