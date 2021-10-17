Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) the edge when they host the Memphis Tigers (4-3, AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at the Bounce House. UCF is favored by 7.5 points.

Odds for UCF vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total UCF -7.5 -

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Knights have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Knights put up 3.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Tigers give up (30.4).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.

The Knights rack up 440.2 yards per game, just 14.1 more than the 426.1 the Tigers allow per contest.

UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 426.1 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Memphis' games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Tigers score 3.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Knights surrender (32.2).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers collect 485.7 yards per game, 101.5 more yards than the 384.2 the Knights allow.

In games that Memphis piles up more than 384.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (9).

