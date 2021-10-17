Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 35.5 -117

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 14 receptions (on 22 targets) have led to 242 receiving yards (48.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 22 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Jefferson put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 35.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have given up 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 16 yards (16 yards per catch).

Over his last three games, Jefferson has 148 receiving yards on 11 receptions (16 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4% Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% DeSean Jackson 13 7.6% 7 215 1 0 0.0%

