Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
35.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 14 receptions (on 22 targets) have led to 242 receiving yards (48.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 22 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Jefferson put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 35.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have given up 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 16 yards (16 yards per catch).
- Over his last three games, Jefferson has 148 receiving yards on 11 receptions (16 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
22
12.8%
14
242
2
2
7.4%
Cooper Kupp
56
32.6%
37
523
5
10
37.0%
Robert Woods
39
22.7%
27
322
2
6
22.2%
DeSean Jackson
13
7.6%
7
215
1
0
0.0%
Powered By Data Skrive