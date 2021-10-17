October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) hit the field against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

35.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 14 receptions (on 22 targets) have led to 242 receiving yards (48.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 22 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 12.8% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.4% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Jefferson put up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Giants, 35.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Giants.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (280.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants have given up 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Jefferson was targeted four times and racked up one catch for 16 yards (16 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson has 148 receiving yards on 11 receptions (16 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

22

12.8%

14

242

2

2

7.4%

Cooper Kupp

56

32.6%

37

523

5

10

37.0%

Robert Woods

39

22.7%

27

322

2

6

22.2%

DeSean Jackson

13

7.6%

7

215

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive